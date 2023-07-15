Thomas Harrington: Covid & the Betrayal of the Credentialed Class

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Emeritus Thomas Harrington discusses his new book "Treason of the Experts" and how the elite, educated, intellectual, and credentialed class have betrayed their roles during Covid-19. We discuss the parallels between 9/11 and Covid-9/11, pattern recognition, and how these were not organic events. He describes the expert class and their disdain for everyone else as well as the working-class who were better able to calculate risk and see through the nonsense. We also talk technocracy, Operation Gladio, "social death", and more.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Expat Money Summit 2023 https://expatmoneysummit.com
Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com
Websites
Thomas Harrington Website https://www.thomassharrington.com
Brownstone https://brownstone.org/author/thomas-harrington
The Treason of the Experts: Covid and the Credentialed Class https://www.amazon.com/Treason-Experts-Covid-Credentialed-Class-ebook/dp/B0C4G4785Y
About Thomas Harrington
Thomas Harrington, Senior Brownstone Scholar and 2023 Brownstone Fellow, is Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he taught for 24 years. His research is on Iberian movements of national identity and contemporary Catalan culture. His essays are published at Words in The Pursuit of Light.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)