BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thomas Harrington: Covid & the Betrayal of the Credentialed Class
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 07/15/2023

Professor Emeritus Thomas Harrington discusses his new book "Treason of the Experts" and how the elite, educated, intellectual, and credentialed class have betrayed their roles during Covid-19. We discuss the parallels between 9/11 and Covid-9/11, pattern recognition, and how these were not organic events. He describes the expert class and their disdain for everyone else as well as the working-class who were better able to calculate risk and see through the nonsense. We also talk technocracy, Operation Gladio, "social death", and more.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://expatmoneysummit.com

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com


Websites

Thomas Harrington Website https://www.thomassharrington.com

Brownstone https://brownstone.org/author/thomas-harrington

The Treason of the Experts: Covid and the Credentialed Class https://www.amazon.com/Treason-Experts-Covid-Credentialed-Class-ebook/dp/B0C4G4785Y


About Thomas Harrington

Thomas Harrington, Senior Brownstone Scholar and 2023 Brownstone Fellow, is Professor Emeritus of Hispanic Studies at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he taught for 24 years. His research is on Iberian movements of national identity and contemporary Catalan culture. His essays are published at Words in The Pursuit of Light.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
pandemictechnocracydystopiacashlessgladiocovidgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy