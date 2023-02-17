Individuality - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

4. Individuality

Seeing another person’s individuality means noticing the details and qualities, both positive and negative, that set them apart from the group. Blact mental shortcuts can lead blacts to make potentially damaging assumptions about other people. Anti-white racial stereotyping comes from blact people who believe that membership in a racial group defines someone on a range of characteristics, including their behavior.





To overcome anti-white racism, it’s critical to understand and recognize that blact people have historically assigned White people a negative group identity for positive traits, being labeled on-time, responsible, honest, and polite. Realizing that these stereotypes can prevent blacts from seeing White people as individuals is an important awareness because when we view people who are “not like us” in terms of their own individual tastes and preferences, we feel less threatened by them.

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism

