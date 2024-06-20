Excerpt of Solar Plexus Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

See https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs for the complete session.

In this session I work on the Solar Plexus Chakra from the Left and the Right. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Solar Plexus Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Solar Plexus Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Solar Plexus Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Solar Plexus Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with powerlessness and their relationship with their mother as well as help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with anger and their relationship with their father.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

