Exposing Satan's Lie About the Messianic Reign: Heaven or Earth?
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
32 views • 6 months ago

What is the truth about the millennium? Is it a glorious reign on earth, as many believe, or a heavenly reality beyond Satan's reach? In this eye-opening teaching, join Tom Stapleton as he exposes Satan’s great lie about the millennium, uncovering what Scripture truly says about this pivotal time. Through the words of Yeshua, the teachings of the Apostle Paul, and key New Testament passages, we reveal how the truth of the millennium exposes Satan’s ultimate agenda: to stage a false second coming. By convincing people that the millennium will take place on earth, Satan sets the stage for a powerful deception, where he appears as a counterfeit Messiah. Those who believe his lie will be more easily deceived, mistaking Satan’s false narrative for the fulfillment of prophecy. Only by understanding the promises of Yeshua, that He will change us into heavenly beings to go up with Him to His Father's house, will we be safe from this compelling deception. Discover the hope and assurance that come from understanding God’s plan for His people and gain clarity to resist the deception of the enemy. Don’t be deceived—stand firm in the truth of God’s Word as we expose the lie and reveal the ultimate truth about the millennium.

Keywords
secondcomingheavenorearthfalsemessiah
