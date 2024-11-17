© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #147; Most Christians do not understand the difference between divine work and deeds of the flesh. Human good is that which is performed by Unbelievers and negative Believers, there is no driving power of the Holy Spirit nor application of the WORD. This usually means no FRUIT of the Spirit, which is what produces DIVINE WORKS. Looking at one aspect of DIVINE GOOD is seen in the teaching within scriptures of 2Timothy 2.