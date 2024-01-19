Absolute Madness & Should Be Banned Immediately 4

"This is premeditated murder." Dr. Judy Mikovits on Santilli
This is art. Miles Davis fits the mood of the narrators. Enjoy!
Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu
MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
Sid Canoe CLOUTHUB: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/zidkenu
NEW Sid Canoe NOW on RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe
PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio
Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ
The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com
Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio
Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes
Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]
"The Just Shall Live By Faith." Hebrews 10:38
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.