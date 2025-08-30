© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your weekly intel drop is here. This report covers:
✅ President Trump's warning to George Soros and his "group of psychopaths."
✅ The systematic dismantling of the financial deep state (Fed, IRS).
✅ General Flynn's critical warning to follow the money and blood behind global child trafficking and organ harvesting networks.
This is more than news; it's your wartime briefing. Stay informed, stay vigilant.
