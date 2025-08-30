BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WEEKLY WAR REPORTS | Financial Reset Signs and the Fight Against Global Trafficking
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
72 views • 3 weeks ago

Your weekly intel drop is here. This report covers:

✅ President Trump's warning to George Soros and his "group of psychopaths."

✅ The systematic dismantling of the financial deep state (Fed, IRS).

✅ General Flynn's critical warning to follow the money and blood behind global child trafficking and organ harvesting networks.


This is more than news; it's your wartime briefing. Stay informed, stay vigilant.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
george sorosorgan harvestingpsychopathstrump warningblood moneyfollow the moneygeneral flynnglobal corruptiondeep state collapsejustice movementfinancial deep statefederal reserve dismantlingirs dismantlingchild trafficking networkswartime briefingweekly intelvigilant citizenssystematic takedowninformed resistancetruth mobilization
