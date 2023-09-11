BBC Reports WTC 7 Collapsed...BEFORE It Collapsed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
17 Sept 2014
Jane Standley of the BBC reports that World Trade Center building 7 had collapsed 20 minutes before it actually did. In fact, it was standing over her left shoulder the entire time!
What an epic fail BBC!