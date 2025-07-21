The Roundup Reckoning: How Monsanto Contaminated Our Food Chain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::A short documentary that uncovers the shocking truth behind Monsanto’s best selling herbicide, Roundup, and its deadly active ingredient, glyphosate. Once hailed as a miracle weed killer, it has now been linked to cancer, ecosystem collapse, and irreversible damage to human health. This video traces the corporate deceit, scientific fraud, regulatory corruption, and the deliberate contamination of the global food supply. From courtroom drama to coverups at the highest levels of government, this is the untold story of how Monsanto, and now Bayer, systematically poisoned the world for profit.