BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE EASTERN FRONT 1943 - Adolf Hitler
hauptmann
hauptmann
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 10 months ago

Source: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=VJEf4f09N3Q

Channel: https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCnHs9ybJWhC-D-0ibqhWUqA

Upload: 21.1.2019


The Battle of Stalingrad was the largest confrontation of World War II, in which Germany and its allies fought the Bolshevik Soviet Union for control of the city of Stalingrad in Southern Russia.

Where the 6th Army was slowly bled to death in which their steadfast resolve prevented an immediate total collapse of the Eastern Front.


Battle Of Stalingrad: August 23, 1942 – February 2, 1943

Keywords
youtubesoldierveteranrussiastalinhitlerjewshistoryholocausteuropeww2germanyauschwitzadolfchurchillzyklon bdachaukrieggas chambergoyimtvwuwoxmagister populialerta judiadaimpartial truthhistoria prohibida
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy