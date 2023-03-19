Jeremiah 28 The Pastors also Transgressed Against Me, and The Prophets Prophesied by Baal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremiah 28 Covers it All with Clear Precise Detail and Understsnding of the Men Just Like James Rice and Ralph stair.
Matt 26:60 At the Last came Two False Witnesses !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445