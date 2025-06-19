Maria Zeee-Will U.S. Join Iran War? Minnesota Shooter Oddities, MAGA WW3 Split

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 47 |Sources have told Scott Horton that the U.S. will enter the war against Iran, several glaring oddities about the official narrative surrounding Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter, and a MAGA split is quickly turning into a civil war over those seeking diplomacy, and those driving us further into WW3.