They're Going To Bankrupt You

Modern Monetary Theory

* That’s the pile of bullsh!t these ideologues are using — this time — as cover for the inevitable meltdown of their latest fiat currency regime.

* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. They subsidize their debt by taxing us with inflation.

* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design). The banksters borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.

* This means we the people are not on the hook for gubment debt. It is owed to us. I digress.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.

* Are we there yet?

* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 8 May 2024

https://rumble.com/v4txgr9-the-stormy-clown-show-flops-huge-in-ny-ep.-2245-05082024.html