Shocking Revelation about what AI is ALREADY doing - Clay Clark + REBUTTAL!

623 views • 7 months ago

All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).

Business or Media, please contact us at:

For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

Should we take a hands-off approach to AI? + MY REBUTTAL

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.