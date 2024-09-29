BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocking Revelation about what AI is ALREADY doing - Clay Clark + REBUTTAL!
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
13 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
623 views • 7 months ago

Shocking Revelations by Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum!

Should we take a hands-off approach to AI? + MY REBUTTAL


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live

Clay Clark

WEBSITE: www.timetofreeamerica.com

PODCAST: www.thrivetimeshow.com

For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover

The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com

Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com

The Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.com

The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com

Be Blessed!

Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


____________________________________


All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).


____________________________________


AI, artificial intelligence, AI bias, software, news, analysis, politics

Keywords
newspoliticsanalysisaiartificial intelligencesoftwareai bias
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy