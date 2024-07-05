BLOOD SUPPLY CONTAMINATED 🩸 [THERE IS LESS THAN ZERO ESCAPE FROM COVIDIOCRACY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KatrinKristiina - @newstart_2024 One doctors take on the dire situation in the U.S. — Most of the blood available is condaminated by the #CovidLies #DiedSuddenly fake vaccines. 😱
Source: https://x.com/katrinkristiina/status/1798742163192480190
Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/renegade_supp/status/1620496719153868802