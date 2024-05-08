© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Family Ceasefire Excitement/Hope Crushed Turns Into Despair - Getting Evac Order May 7th
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfQstVNss28
الحررب بدأت على رفح وين بدنا نهرب😱القصصف فوق رؤسنا،انقذونا يا عالم
The war has begun in Rafah. Where do we want to escape? The bombing is above our heads. Save us, world.