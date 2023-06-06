BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The best way to fight the CCP and to get more people speaking out against it is to create media companies and different types of shows to talk about counter narratives to its propaganda
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
9 views • 06/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iw1ch6a60

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Cara Castronuova (GETTR:@CARACASTRONUOVA), founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution and Newsmax host, said our enemy is the CCP’s propaganda and the media owned and run by the CCP, so the best way to fight the CCP and to get more people speaking out against it is to create media companies and different types of shows to talk about counter narratives to its propaganda.

 #NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】公民反对政治迫害组织的创始人兼大全新闻台主持人卡拉·卡斯特罗诺娃（GETTR：@CARACASTRONUOVA）表示，我们的敌人是中共的宣传以及由中共拥有和运营的媒体，因此对抗中共并让更多人公开反对中共的最佳方式就是创建媒体公司和不同类型的节目来谈论与其宣传相反的观点。

 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
