Jesus Rescued Me from New Age, Yoga & the Occult

For this debut episode of Our Creator Calls, I’m sharing my personal story of how Jesus rescued me from spiritual darkness, which almost destroyed my life. Through my quest to seek occult "hidden" knowledge and enlightenment, I unknowingly opened myself up to evil spirits by experimenting with the Magic 8 Ball, the Ouija Board, taking hallucinogenic drugs, reading occult and new age books, and practicing Raja yoga.

Here are the key points I'll be discussing during this debut episode.

[00:00] Introduction—the most important question you could ever ask

[03:07] My seduction into the occult began wth the Magic 8 Ball and Ouija Board

[4:34] Growing up as a Roman Catholic asking "why can't I talk to God directly?"

[5:36] Seeking enlightenment through hallucinogenic drugs, and occult books

[8:22] Praying to a demonic spirit through Raja Yoga, which almost ended "me"

[14:46] My spirituality shifted in 1989, a year of revolution around the world

[16:27] Finding a letter from Jesus—the Revelation, the last book in the Bible

[22:11] The day Jesus revealed Himself to me and I received the free gift of eternal Life

[25:32] Through Jesus, each one of us can be connected to the Source of Life

[29:57] Looking back on my journey, and final words about Our Creator Calls

By the power of His Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ freed me from captivity in the occult when I was 34, and I have been walking with Him ever since. Our Creator is calling each one of us to be set free from the countless lies and deception that are stumbling blocks preventing us from knowing Jesus and connecting to the Source of Eternal Life.

I hope you will join me every Sunday so we can seek Truth together!

"Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." John 8:32

