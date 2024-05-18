BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Confusion: A Powerful Evil!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
30 views • 12 months ago

As I am interacting with individuals, the Holy Spirit has impressed upon me to warn of this deadly evil because it is found in many. For the aggressor, to pray to cast it out. For the victims, to separate yourselves from the unclean thing.

For the instigators who relish this spirit, walking in the abominable, let me give you a stark correlation:

1) “For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work” (James 3: 16, KJV).

2) “Neither shalt thou lie with any beast to defile thyself therewith: neither shall any woman stand before a beast to lie down thereto: it is confusion” (Leviticus 18: 23, KJV).

Do you understand? The Spirit is clear on this. Confusion is a perverse, abominable spirit.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
