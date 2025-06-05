Merz has forgotten who kicked his grandfather’s @SS - now claims it was the Americans who ended WWII in Europe - BBB text, Budget Elon's Beef that started this Feud today

Drecksführer Merz seems to have forgotten who kicked his grandfather’s ass — now claims it was the Americans who ended WWII in Europe.

Adding :

If you were wondering what the Elon-Trump beef is about...

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal a.k.a. "One Big Beautiful Bill" — $1.6 Trillion Discretionary Spending

Key changes vs. 2025:

📈 Increases:

Pentagon: $962B (+$114B)

Homeland Security: $107B (+$42B)

Veterans Affairs: $135B (+$5B)

Transportation: $27B (+$2B)

Energy: $51B (+$1B)

📉 Cuts:

Education: $67B (−$12B)

Health & Human Services: $94B (−$33B)

Housing & Urban Development: $44B (−$34B)

State & Int'l Programs: $10B (−$49B)

Labor: $9B (−$5B)

Agriculture: $22B (−$5B)

Interior: $12B (−$5B)

Justice: $33B (−$3B)

Treasury: $12B (−$3B)

Commerce: $9B (−$2B)





from @DDGeopolitics