Merz has forgotten who kicked his grandfather’s @SS - now claims it was the Americans who ended WWII in Europe - BBB text, Budget Elon's Beef that started this Feud today

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal a.k.a. "One Big Beautiful Bill" — $1.6 Trillion Discretionary Spending
Key changes vs. 2025:
📈 Increases:
Pentagon: $962B (+$114B)
Homeland Security: $107B (+$42B)
Veterans Affairs: $135B (+$5B)
Transportation: $27B (+$2B)
Energy: $51B (+$1B)
📉 Cuts:
Education: $67B (−$12B)
Health & Human Services: $94B (−$33B)
Housing & Urban Development: $44B (−$34B)
State & Int'l Programs: $10B (−$49B)
Labor: $9B (−$5B)
Agriculture: $22B (−$5B)
Interior: $12B (−$5B)
Justice: $33B (−$3B)
Treasury: $12B (−$3B)
Commerce: $9B (−$2B)
from @DDGeopolitics