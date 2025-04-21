LEGAL DOES NOT BY DEFINITION MEAN LAWFUL 📜 [UNLESS IT IS TOLERATED]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imported foreign beef can still legally be labeled “A product of the USA”
Even through the USDA finally closed this loophole, full compliance won’t be enforced until 2026
Over 85% of Grass Fed Beef in America is imported and American farmers say they can’t compete
The American people have been so sold out to foreign interests for so long that imported beef up until just a year ago was LEGALLY allowed to be labeled a ‘product of the USA’ and technically still can until 2026
Source: https://gab.com/Grendel_Lives/posts/114373550045948362
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rggpn [thanks to https://prosperousamerica.org/foreign-beef-can-legally-be-labeled-product-of-u-s-a-its-killing-americas-grass-fed-industry/ 🖲]