CAPACITOR 10uF 25V | Replace a capacitor | ASIC miner repair

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAPACITOR 10uF 25V is used in the DC pulsating current of electronic equipment such as control boards, hash boards, TV sets, communications, computers, etc.Electrolytic capacitors are a type of capacitors. The metal foil is the positive electrode (aluminum or tantalum), the oxide film that is close to the metal is the dielectric, and the cathode is composed of a conductive material, an electrolyte (the electrolyte can be liquid or solid) and other materials.
Type: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor
Capacitor: 10uF
Working voltage: 25V
Maximum temperature: 105°C
Product details:
1. Ripple current resistance
2. High and low-temperature resistance
3. Long service life
4. Aluminum electrolytic material
Product Links:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1684
#CAPACITOR #controlboard #hashboard