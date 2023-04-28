BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OBGYNs SPEAK Live: HHS FOIAed documents to ACOG, Lipid Nanoparticles in Fertility & more
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 04/28/2023

Back in a second edition of our live, interactive event, where viewers can ask questions to some of the top dissenting voices on fertility, pregnancy, menstruation, pre & postnatal medicine in the wake of the COVID shot. Tonight, Dr. James Thorp will reveal FOIAed documents disclosing the HHS' $5.5 million grant to the ACOG to push the untested vaccine on pregnant women. Also joining Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Dr. Dan McDyer, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Poppy Daniels and postpartum nurse Michelle Gershman, all with an update on developments regarding adverse reactions in pregnancy, fertility & menstruation; the new RSV Vaccine Clinical Trial on women, lipid nanoparticles found in ovaries and more! Ask your questions to the nation's top dissenting OBGYN voices!Show more


Watch our first ever OBGYNs SPEAK: https://rumble.com/v2c624e-obgyns-speak-first-obgyn-panel-breaking-their-silence-on-covid-shot-adverse.html


****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, James O’Keefe, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/


Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Show less

CSID: e44e9613f1a363b5



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
patriotsquestionsvoices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy