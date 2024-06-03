The RED HORSE and the START of WW3

this is part two of my four horsemen of the Apocalypse. much of this you have heard before. but I'm bringing up a few extra things the people are not thinking about. The Bible shows that World war 3 is in Revelation 6:8. everybody knows this. And we are on the heels of everything taken place at once. with world leaders being taken out right and left we have only one way to go and that is for Revelation 6:8 to begin taking place in earnest. this video proves that official day of when World war 3 starts

