No Shoes, No War, No Problem! TNP LIVE EP104

In this episode Number Six and TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest Natureboy. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, X, and now on AM WakeUp's Rokfin https://rokfin.com/amwakeup and Rumble https://rumble.com/c/AMWakeup channels every Friday 10AM-1PM EST.
This Week's BIG 4: (All sources are available on our Source List on Substack here: https://thenewprisonernumbersix.substack.com/)
ISRAEL AND PFIZER PAVING THE WAY TO DIGITAL ID
THE UN'S Digital ID FOR POPULATION CONTROL?
UN CONDEMNS COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT IN GAZA
THE FUTURE OF ANTI-WAR PROTESTING
