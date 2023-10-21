No Shoes, No War, No Problem! TNP LIVE EP104

In this episode Number Six and TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest Natureboy. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, X, and now on AM WakeUp's Rokfin https://rokfin.com/amwakeup and Rumble https://rumble.com/c/AMWakeup channels every Friday 10AM-1PM EST.

Natureboy:

X - https://twitter.com/Natureb72175180

This Week's BIG 4: (All sources are available on our Source List on Substack here: https://thenewprisonernumbersix.substack.com/)

ISRAEL AND PFIZER PAVING THE WAY TO DIGITAL ID

THE UN'S Digital ID FOR POPULATION CONTROL?

UN CONDEMNS COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT IN GAZA

THE FUTURE OF ANTI-WAR PROTESTING

Please Like and Share TNP's videos and you can Follow us on your favorite platforms and socials here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Contribute to TNP!

Subscribe to the TNP Document Vault on SubscribeStar where you can make One-Time Contributions - https://www.subscribestar.com/the-new-prisoners

Become a Monthly Supporter for $0.99, $4.99, or $9.99 on Spotify for Podcasters - https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thenewprisonernumbersix/support

Or send us a Rumble Rant during on of our Livestreams - https://rumble.com/TheNewPrisoners/live

Join the new TNP Telegram Group to Chat with Hosts and Contributors!: https://t.me/TNP06