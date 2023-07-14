Wandering Stars (Part 1) with Keith Gibson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our guest this week and, Lord willing, next week is Keith Gibson. Now, Keith is the author of Wandering Stars: Contending for the Faith with the New Apostles and Prophets. If there’s a better book addressing the false teachings bound up in the Latter Rain [movement], Manifest Sons of God, the so-called Kansas City Prophets, the International House of Prayer, Bethel Church of Redding, CA, and many other heresies—well, I’m not aware of it. Keith took the name of his book from Jude’s epistle, which exhorts believers to “contend for the faith.” Verse 13 characterizes false teachings as “raging waves of the sea, foaming out their own shame; wandering stars to whom is reserved the blackness of darkness forever.”
