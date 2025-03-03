Unpacking Tax Reforms and Economic Policies: Insights from Glenn Harper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We had the pleasure of welcoming Glenn Harper from Harper Plus Accounting. Our conversation focuses not just on taxes, but entrepreneurship and the complex landscape of financial management.
We talk about the nitty-gritty of tax season—the looming monster that lurks at the edge of every April. We kick it off with why everyone should be paying attention to how tax policies and economic principles affect their daily lives.
What stood out most was our discussion about the Trump tax cuts and the benefits they brought to entrepreneurs and the economy at large. Glenn emphasized that the lesser tax burden under the Trump administration actually led to higher revenue. It's a testament to how lowering taxes can stimulate economic growth—a lesson learned from past presidencies like JFK and Reagan, yet continually overshadowed by debates on taxing the wealthy.
Norm chimes in with his frustration over his prolonged battle with the IRS—a saga spanning over six years. It highlights the inefficiencies and bureaucratic tangles that taxpayers often find themselves ensnared in. Glenn and Steve both shared their thoughts on the necessity for a more streamlined, transparent tax system that doesn’t put unnecessary burdens on individuals striving to comply with its complexities.
We then get into government spending and accountability. With DOGE's revelations about untraceable federal spending, we explore the absurdity of such fiscal negligence and the pressing need for accountability in government expenditures.
Common Sense Moments
09:30 Navigating the IRS System
12:17 IRS Priorities: Accurate Tax Filing
16:24 Tax Cuts and Economic Spending
21:17 Unexpected Shopping Expenses
29:25 "Tax Cuts Stimulate Entrepreneurship"
36:17 Musk Criticizes EV Tax Credits
40:34 "Informed Opinions Over Hasty Judgments"
46:11 Remote Work Challenges and Abuse
49:43 Overhiring and Workforce Adjustment
53:23 Transparency and Accountability Needed
01:02:17 Supreme Court Lifts Aid Funds Block.
01:06:25 "Echoes of Marbury v. Madison"
01:10:31 Harper CPA Contact & Services
CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.