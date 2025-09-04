© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein Files Transparency Act - Lawmakers & Victims Hold News Conference on Epstein Files 9-3-25
Agenda-Free TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wwnXbXRMDs
Jeffrey Epstein Victims Press Conference - LIVE Breaking News Coverage
Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a press conference to call on lawmakers to sign a discharge petition that would compel the release of all files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. They were joined by multiple survivors of Epstein's abuse as well as their attorneys, who spoke to their experiences and asked the public to support the release of the files