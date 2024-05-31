Why You Are Anxious!

Wednesday Night Live 29 May 2024





In this episode, we delve into the nuanced distinction between healthy fear and anxiety, particularly in the context of betrayal by supposed allies. We explore how childhood experiences can shape our responses to such emotions, emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and values alignment. Additionally, we critique the role of the state as a breeding ground for incompetence and exploitation rather than productivity, advocating for a reevaluation of societal structures. Personal anecdotes and reflections on caregiving, entrepreneurship, and philosophical musings are shared, underscoring the value of cherishing moments with loved ones and navigating life's adversities with resilience.





