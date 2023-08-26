McCullough, Kirsch, Mercola: Using Nasal Washes To Stop Viral Infections, Including COVID-19



Principles are:

1) Nasal solutions should be comfortable and not sting with sufficient dilution

2) Sniffed far back into the sinuses and then spit out through the mouth (often causes coughing or mild choking), done at least twice per nostril per session

3) Oral gargles should be for 30 seconds and then spit out

For detailed descriptions of products and solutions please visit one of several websites to get this practical information.

1) Prevent infection after suspected exposure (twice daily)

2) Reduce the period of infectivity when ill, and

3) Attenuate the progression of disease and reduce the need for oxygenation and hospitalization (six times daily).





