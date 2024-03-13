Pt 2 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART TWO! I discuss the Biblical doctrines of Inspiration and Preservation, and then explain the often over-looked doctrine of COLLATION, or the miracle of how God preserved his word through the many thousands of copies made over the years.

PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf

PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86

PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3

PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df

PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1

FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0

FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA



