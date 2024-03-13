Pt 2 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART TWO! I discuss the Biblical doctrines of Inspiration and Preservation, and then explain the often over-looked doctrine of COLLATION, or the miracle of how God preserved his word through the many thousands of copies made over the years.
FOR OTHER PARTS, COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER
PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf
PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86
PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3
PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df
PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1
FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0
FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA