Ukraine Update July 29, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 28July2023

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in South Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy continued attempts to break through the defense of Russian troops using armored and other heavy vehicles.

▫️The AFU with the 47th Mechanized Brigade reinforced with foreign-manufactured tanks have attacked the positions of the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District and the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet close to the Rabotino and Uspenovka settlements of the Zaporozhye region. The military personnel, showing endurance, perseverance and courage, successfully repelled all the attacks of superior enemy forces.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, including 3 German-manufactured Leopard and 2 French-manufactured AMX wheeled tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, and 1 Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.

▫️Close to Vremevka salient near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as a result of active action by units of the Vostok Group of Forces, an attack by an assault detachment of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade has been repelled. 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been destroyed.

▫️The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as howitzers: D-20, D-30 and Msta-B.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, 4 attacks by assault groups of the AFU 67th Mechanized Brigade against the positions of the 228th Motorize Rifle Regiment of the 90th Armored Division have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Luhansk People's Republic).

▫️Assault detachments of the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Army continued to develop their success in Svatovo direction and captured a number of AFU strongholds near Sergeevka (Lugansk People's Republic). The advance into the depth of the enemy defense was 1.5 kilometers.

▫️In addition, to the west of Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), detachments of Shtorm 252nd and 752nd motorized rifle regiments of the 20th Army, using the results of a fire attack, have attacked the enemy and advanced 3 kilometers deep into the defense.

▫️As a result of skillful use of modern means of destruction by units of the 21st and 35th motorized rifle brigades of 2nd and 41st armies have suppressed enemy manpower and hardware of 25th airborne, 21st and 67th mechanized brigades, the 100th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 5th Operational Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard close to Torskoye and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novovodyanoye, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the defending units of 7th, 9th and 132nd motorized rifle brigades of 1st and 2nd army corps of the Yug Group of Forces, thanks to a skillfully organized system of fire combined with engineering obstacles, have successfully repelled 7 attacks by enemy assault detachments of 53rd mechanized, 59th motorized infantry and 81st airmobile brigades close to Belogorovka, Zaitsevo, Pervomaiskoye and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️As a result of actions by aviation and artillery, manpower and hardware of 24th, 28th, 43rd, 110th mechanize, 10th mountain assault, 3rd airborne assault and 77th airmobile brigades of the AFU have been destroyed close to Avdeevka, Konstantinovka, Seversk, Novgorodskoye and Belaya Gora (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, the rotation of AFU units has been disrupted by competent reconnaissance actions and a comprehensive fire attack close to Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 260 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 8 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Zapad Group of Forces continued their offensive operations west of Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and, having completed the task of the day, gained advantageous positions.

▫️In addition, as a result of coordinated actions by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery, units 14th, 32nd mechanized brigades of the AFU and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade have been eliminated close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Novoosinovo (Kharkov region).