© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be on Alert: Urgent Prophetic Insight into Symbolic 9-11 Attacks and Mysterious Fog
Join Amanda as she covers recent attacks and events that go with the word she got from the Lord on December 18, 2024 saying there would be a bang in January. She also talks about the mysterious fog impacting parts of the nation and more. Tune in January 2, 2025 at 5pm ET.
Amanda Grace is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Revelationary War. Pre-order your copy here: https://buff.ly/4fnuDd7
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
-105166597-Believe in You (Inspirational And Uplifting)- P5 by DivaProductionMusic
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
🖥 Follow Amanda Grace: 👇
YOUTUBE @ArkOfGraceMinistries
Rumble @ArkOfGraceMinistries
X/Twitter @AmandaGrace_AOG
Facebook @ArkOfGraceMinistry
Instagram @ArkOfGrace88
TIK TOK @arkofgraceministries
TELEGRAM @arkofgraceministries
Truth @ArkOfGraceMinistries