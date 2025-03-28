Western cultural perceptions of cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the West, we treat cancer like a pill-sized problem—ignore the toxic diets, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental toxins, then demand a quick fix. But what if the solution requires real change?
Sylvie Beljanski reveals how true healing starts at the root—detox, mindset, and natural support.
#CancerCulture #BigPharma #HolisticHealth #PreventionOverPills #ToxicTruth
