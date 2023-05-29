Difficult intravenous access

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we demonstrate a technique for IV access in a patient in whom several previous attempts by different personnel failed. While we could use an ultrasound to insert a central venous catheter or a deeper seated IV, such as a brachial vein, here we demonstrate a simple technique of using an Esmarch that can be very effective for peripheral venous access in most patients with difficult veins.