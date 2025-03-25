BrightLearn - Art, Truth, and Geopolitical Intrigue Unveiled, an interview with Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast episode features artist and whistleblower Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr., who shares his wild journey from U.S. Naval Academy scandals to fleeing geopolitical intrigue in China and Georgia, exposing corruption, biolabs, blackmail networks, and the weaponization of art against censorship.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.