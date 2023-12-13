Create New Account
NMN 🧬 The Epigenetic B-Vitamin for Smarter Genes
jroseland
Published 2 months ago

NMN, a B-Vitamin derivative, is the most direct and effective way to supplement the game-changing anti-aging agent NAD+. NMN is one of the most promising anti-aging molecules that are exciting practitioners and researchers alike. I rank it among SKQ1 and C60 Fullerenes as a longevity game-changer to watch and experiment with.


2:08 Scientific Research

5:46 History

6:51 A B Vitamin From Space?

7:56 NMN - A Bioavailable Source of NAD+

10:49 Vs Alzheimer’s

12:05 Vs Diabetes and Obesity

13:40 Vs Aging

14:55 Vs Addiction

19:53 Vs Ischemic Brain Injury

20:44 Sirtuin Biohack

22:41 Mitochondrial Biohack

24:50 Nicotinamide Riboside vs Nicotinamide Mononucleotide

27:42 Sources

30:50 Experiential

38:48 Cofactors

40:46 Usage & Dosage

43:23 NMN is a Placebo Hack

45:52 Side Effects

46:37 Risk Grade

48:11 Conclusion


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/562-nmn

Order 💲 NMN

Double Wood Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN

PureBulk.com https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-PB

DoNotAge.org https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-DNA

Youth & Earth https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-EU-UK [EU and UK]

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-AMZ

addictionsciencepodcastlongevitysupplementsbiohackinganti-agingnootropicnmnnadlimitless mindsetnicotinamide mononucleotidesirtuinsmeta-analysis

