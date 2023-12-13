NMN 🧬 The Epigenetic B-Vitamin for Smarter Genes

NMN, a B-Vitamin derivative, is the most direct and effective way to supplement the game-changing anti-aging agent NAD+. NMN is one of the most promising anti-aging molecules that are exciting practitioners and researchers alike. I rank it among SKQ1 and C60 Fullerenes as a longevity game-changer to watch and experiment with.
2:08 Scientific Research
5:46 History
6:51 A B Vitamin From Space?
7:56 NMN - A Bioavailable Source of NAD+
10:49 Vs Alzheimer’s
12:05 Vs Diabetes and Obesity
13:40 Vs Aging
14:55 Vs Addiction
19:53 Vs Ischemic Brain Injury
20:44 Sirtuin Biohack
22:41 Mitochondrial Biohack
24:50 Nicotinamide Riboside vs Nicotinamide Mononucleotide
27:42 Sources
30:50 Experiential
38:48 Cofactors
40:46 Usage & Dosage
43:23 NMN is a Placebo Hack
45:52 Side Effects
46:37 Risk Grade
48:11 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/562-nmn
Order 💲 NMN
Double Wood Supplements https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN
PureBulk.com https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-PB
DoNotAge.org https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-DNA
Youth & Earth https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-EU-UK [EU and UK]
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN-AMZ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.