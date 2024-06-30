BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Futility of Flat Earth Debates
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
91 views • 10 months ago

Since the modern resurgence of the Flat Earth subject in 2014, the main methods of engagement by the masses have unfortunately been denial, ridicule, and once in a while, a so-called “debate.” With most any other topic, debates take the shape of formal conversations where opposing positions are presented, argued, and rebutted in an effort to better understand an issue. However, with this hot-button topic, since it is widely perceived as just an incorrect archaic assumption of our ignorant ancient ancestors, those arguing against it tend to have such arrogance and contempt that the debates usually devolve into nothing but repeated interruptions, name-calling, sarcasm and logical fallacies. While I applaud and appreciate everyone who brings attention to this important issue, I would argue that what we really need to help bring alternative cosmology center-stage is more genuine discourse, dialogue, discussions, and demonstrations, not debates.


Keywords
sciencenasatruthflat earth
