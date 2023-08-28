BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates: People Who Resist ‘mRNA Tsunami’ Will Be Excluded From Society
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
974 views • 08/28/2023

Experimental mRNA jabs are set to replace all of our medicines, according to Bill Gates and the globalist elite, who are warning that we will be forced to take hundreds of mRNA jabs every year if we wish to participate in society.

Despite the legions of people who have died suddenly or suffered devastating health consequences, Bill Gates and the globalists are touting the mRNA Covid jabs as a huge success.

According to Big Pharma executives “there is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines” including for heart disease and cancer, which just so happen to be the two main problems caused by mRNA jabs in the first place.

Join us as we expose those responsible for this crime against humanity and help us spread the word so their wicked plans do not come to fruition.

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
depopulationagenda 2030bill gatesworld economic forumwefmrnaglobalist elitemrna medicinesexperimental jabscrimes against humanity anthony fauci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy