Recent Study Shows Self-Assembly Nanobots in the COVID-19 Injectables
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
79 views • 8 months ago

Recent Study Shows Self-Assembly Nanobots in the COVID-19 Injectables

Greg Reese

Greg Reese


Research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables


https://gregreese.substack.com/


Recently published research from Korea and Japan confirm previous reports we’ve heard of nanotech in the COVID-19 injectables.


Contents of the COVID-19 injectables produced by Pfizer and Moderna were examined under a stereo-microscope at four-hundred-times magnification. Specimens were cultured in different media to observe the effect they had on living cells.


The study concluded that the anomalous injuries that have occurred worldwide since the injectables were “pressed upon billions of individuals,” were caused by the nanotechnology contents of the COVID-19 injectables.

https://banned.video/watch?id=66e1b4ab2ad75d52aa145f48


healthcurrent eventsvaccinevaxnanobots
