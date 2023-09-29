THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT GREED, LIES & ABUSE START WITH PREGNANT WOMEN | Counter Narrative Ep. 122

THIS IS A MUST WATCH!





We’ve covered the topic of medical tyranny, lack of informed consent, and corporate profits over patient safety quite extensively on this show. Many became more aware of the conflicts of interest after exposure of government overreach and lies peddled throughout the pandemic… But were you aware of just how long this has been a problem?

Starting with the minute babies are conceived and how they’re brought into this world. Diving into that topic with a pioneer in resisting the medical industrial complex narrative today.





Why does America treat pregnancy like a disease?





Why are so many interventions pushed?





Why has the number of C-Sections risen so dramatically?





Why does the U.S. possess one of the highest infant mortality rates?





Stuart J. Fischbein MD shares his thoughts on why and also why SIDs and other issues have been on the rise.





“Dr. Stu” is a community-based practicing obstetrician and an Associate of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology, published author of the book “Fearless Pregnancy, Wisdom & Reassurance from a Doctor, A Midwife and A Mom” and peer-reviewed papers Homebirth with an Obstetrician, A Series of 135 Out of Hospital Births and Breech birth at home: outcomes of 60 breech and 109 cephalic planned home and birth center births. After completing his residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Stu spent 24 years assisting women with hospital birthing and, for the last 13 years, has been a homebirth obstetrician who works directly with midwives. Dr. Stu travels around the world as a lecturer and advocates for reteaching breech & twin birth skills, respect for the normalcy of birth, and honoring informed consent. Follow him on Instagram @birthinginstincts and at The Birthing Instincts Podcast with midwife Blyss Young as he offers hope, reassurance, and safe, honest evidence supported choices for those women who understand pregnancy is a normal bodily function not to be feared.





His website is www.birthinginstincts.com.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.