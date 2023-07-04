Richard Leonard Show





July 2, 2023





In this episode of The Richard Leonard Show, we delve into the heated topic of the U.S. Army considering axing the new Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT). Richard Leonard discusses the implications this change may have on the service. Moreover, the show tackles the challenges of redesigning the test while maintaining equitable standards for both men and women serving in the same roles. With insights from military experts and analyses of the potential effects on service members' fitness and readiness, this episode is a must-watch for anyone invested in the future of our armed forces.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xp4ay-the-richard-leonard-show-new-apft-getting-axed.html