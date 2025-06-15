Our immune system knows better than our brainwashed mind.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



By the way, 45 years yesterday, I started at the National Cancer Institute.

I started my PhD thesis in January of 88 and by November of 91 had cured AIDS, HIV AIDS, not that HIV wasn't your first gain of function virus, not that you weaponized it and injected it in everybody, but that your immune system knows the difference between synthetics, between plastics, and all you have to do is not inject anything into the blood of Christ, including vitamin C. It's not vitamin C, it's ascorbic acid. So, what is a carotenoid or carrot juice? Oh, well, Carotenoids are colors across the spectrum, so if we don't know anything about the world in the universe, and we live in a book, how do you experience anything? You can't sense anything? We're desensitized. We're plastic.

They're putting up tell-lie-vision into your brain and programming it so they can program it with your phone, and somehow they think that replaces you.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/11/2025

