CONFRONT YOUR DARK SIDE! Freedomain Call In

Topic : Is numbness toward your emotions an effect or one the effects of neglect? Childhood Neglect?





Topic Detail: I would like to understand why I am quite numb to my own emotions especially in the moment. My dad is selling his home which I have been living in and I am inactive and putting off moving my own stuff. My numbness slows me down and confuses me. I need to get going, pack my stuff and get a new job too. I really need some help Stef.





