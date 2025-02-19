BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Question: Did the constellations correspond with the tribes of Israel?
The Berean Call
167 followers
167 followers
0
22 views • 6 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-did-constellations-correspond-tribes-israel

More question and answer: https://www.thebereancall.org/questionanswer


Question: During the past Sunday evening Bible study, the following was presented: Some [astrological] constellations corresponded with the tribes of Israel: Judah—Leo; Dan—Scorpio; Benjamin—Gemini. Further, the tribes in the wilderness were arranged around the Tabernacle according to the “mirror reflection” of where their corresponding constellation was located in the heavens. How does one research whether or not these things are true?


Response: First of all, is this idea anywhere taught in Scripture? Certainly not! Secondly, it has been pointed out numerous times that the “Signs of the Zodiac correspond to the position of the sun relative to constellations as they appeared more than 2,200 years ago” (https://bit.ly/3CsoGxi). However, practitioners of Astrology, and in particular those who make their living on it, would say (without any evidence) that this makes no difference. Further, their argument is in direct conflict with verifiable science as much as it is with the Word of God.


Indeed, the Lord says in Jeremiah 10:2, “Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.”


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app


In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
questionanswerdave huntberean call
