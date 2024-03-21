An Ode to my Democrat Friends who CANCELLED Me for Politics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The following is a message to two of my Democrat friends, who have shifted so far to the left, that I can't even see them on the political spectrum, who canceled me and our long-term friendships, because of political differences. It represents our inability to speak to one another in America today, and the divisiveness that exists in our great country.
#uspolitics #woke #antifa #blm #trump #cancelculture