Sayed Masterclass PART 2
BasesTV Masterclass series continues with In the Sacred Luxor 2 Sayed  mentioned opinions of different generations of archaeologists to  six of the ten scenes of the mace-head of Narmer.

This is part of the Bases project educational Masterclass series.

The BASES PROJECT IS NOW PUTTING ALL ITs LEGACY INTERVIEWS ON BASESTV.COM

egyptsayedsacred luxor

