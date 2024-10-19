DoD Authorizes Lethal Force Against Americans | Greg Reese

Live free or die

Government officials are threatening to not certify a Trump 2024 win

Effective on September 27th, 2024, DoD Directive 5240.01, states in section three-point-three, that “Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger”

Authorization for lethal force simply requires the approval of the Secretary of Defense, and would provide, “Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”

This could include another protest over rigged elections, or another fake pandemic.

It is important to remember that the military follows orders. The US Army Delta Force, who were involved with murdering American women and children at Waco, were all in with helping the Justice Department in going after protesters during the W.T.O. protests in Seattle.

Joe Biden says he expects violence after the election. And he recently extended the national emergency declared on September 12, 2018, to continue beyond the 2024 election, “with respect to the threat of foreign interference in or undermining public confidence in United States elections.”

A recent article published by AP, stated that “the No. 1 predictor of being classified as a mass casualty offender was having a U.S. military background.” and falsely claimed that “Since 2017, nearly 100 people have been killed or injured” by US veterans.

The demonetization of US patriots has been going on for decades. Just as Government agencies were behind orchestrating the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot and January 6th, they were behind the Oklahoma City bombing.

After 9/11, the Patriot Act redefined “Domestic Terrorism” to include those who attempt to influence government policy by intimidation, but did not define what exactly “intimidation” means.

In 2009, Homeland Security issued a report that listed returning Afghanistan and Iraq military vets as potential terrorist risks. And that “rightwing extremism” may include groups opposed to abortion and immigration.

A leaked bulletin from the U.S. Coast Guard described militia members and patriots as “white supremacists” and potential terrorists

The Department of Justice released a memo saying that people who have conspiracy theories that “the CIA arranged for 9/11 to legitimize the invasion of foreign lands." Need to be considered as potential terrorists.

This has been brewing for decades. And it appears that the stage is now being set for rounding up those who seek to preserve the US constitution.

