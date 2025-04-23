The Financial, Emotional, Family Impact of Narcissistic Abuse Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The emotional, financial, and family impact of narcissistic abuse - Part 2
A popular misconception is that Narcissist’s only target a particular type of people. Usually, uneducated people, with no self-confidence, without people around them that appreciate or admire them, for themselves or their accomplishments. Join me as we blow that myth out of the water.
Dr. Ganne - Successful Oral Surgeon & Business Woman