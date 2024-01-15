Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Call to Convert Now





A popular Italian Catholic Online Magazine that follows Mejuhgoria Closely says: “According to Mirjana, we are close to the events predicted by the Virgin.





In the name of this experience, Mirjana says to humanity: Convert as soon as possible, open your hearts to God.”





In Mirjana’s book “My Heart Will Triumph”, she writes: “Now is the time to tell the world my story.”





These are very powerful words and precise words, particularly when you consider she has said in the past that she knows exactly when the secrets are to begin to unfold.





She also talks about the importance of the day “March 18” in her book.





She says “Only when the things contained in the secrets start to happen will the world understand why Our Lady chose March 18.





The significance of the date will be clear.”





March 18, 2024 is again looming large as a special date.





Will this be the year where we begin to understand why March 18 is so significant?





During a Q & A session between Mirjana and a group of English-speaking pilgrims in Mejuhgoria, and in response to a comment by one of the pilgrims about sharing the same birthday as Mirjana, the visionary responded:

“Great people were born on the 18th of March.





But I never have my birthday because that is the day of the apparition.





And many people have the wrong opinion about it.





They feel that Our Lady comes to me on the 18th of March because it is my birthday.





She doesn’t come for sure for that reason because she never said to me Happy Birthday.





When everything starts happening, then you will be able to understand why the 18th of March, why every second of the month, why Wednesdays and Fridays are days of fasting, everything will be clear.”





In her new book Mirjana had a few other things to say about the Mejuhgoria secrets:





Mirjana says: “The seventh Secret troubled Me Greatly”.





Mirjana then asked “Is it possible for the secrets to be lessened?

Our Lady: “Pray”





Mirjana: “I can not divulge much about the secrets but I can say this…





Our Lady is planning on changing the world.





She did not come to announce our destruction; she came to save us and with her Son she will triumph over evil.





If Our Mother has promised to defeat evil, then what do we have to fear?





The next Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 17, 2024 and the new President will be proclaimed on March 18, the day of the annual apparition to Mirjana.''





Is it a random coincidence or a message to be interpreted?





Father Livio of Radio Maria Italy suggests that this March 18th Message might resemble the gathering and vigil of January 1, 2024 and the special apparition to Maria:





Father Livio states on his blog:





It follows that next March 18 is a date of great importance in Mary's plan.





So why don't the groups of pilgrims, who are in large numbers, meet on the Podbrdo for three hours of prayer?





I believe we would give a great joy to Our Lady.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Mirjana for last March 18, 2023.





”Dear children,

I am calling you, through prayer and mercy, to come to know my Son all the better; to learn to listen with a pure and open heart; to listen to what my Son is saying to you in order to come to see spiritually.





That, as one people of God in communion with my Son, you may bear witness to the truth with your life.





Pray, my children, that, together with my Son, you can bring only peace, joy and love to all your brothers and sisters.





I am with you and am blessing you with a motherly blessing.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtmdPVBn0lA